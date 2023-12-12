Arraignment delayed for Villager charged with using Jaguar as weapon

An arraignment has been delayed for a Villager charged with using his classic Jaguar as a weapon at a car show in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Anthony Michael Guerra, 76, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving his silver Jaguar convertible Nov. 18 when he got angry and deliberately hit a member of the Special Events staff at the monthly Cruise In at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Guerra had been due for arraignment on Monday in Lake County Court. His arraignment has been delayed until Jan. 16.

On the day of the incident, Guerra was ordered to leave the car show by the Special Events staffer. Guerra put the car in reverse, “revved” the engine and “purposely and maliciously” backed into the staffer, who wound up on the Jaguar’s luggage rack.

Several witnesses provided sworn affidavits, backing up the staffer’s version of events.

The staffer was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Guerra began to “shake uncontrollably” and was taken by ambulance by The Villages Public Safety Department to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Upon his release, he was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail

He remains free on $5,000 bond.