Brother arrested after allegedly stealing his sister’s vehicle

A brother was arrested after allegedly stealing his sister’s vehicle.

The sister of 36-year-old Andrew Aaron Beigh of Lady Lake called law enforcement after she discovered that her 2020 Kia Forte was missing, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She woke up from a nap and found the spare key to her vehicle was missing from her mother’s purse.

Beigh apparently became aware that his sister knew he had the vehicle, because he had a friend text her and ask her to “call off the police.”

He later ditched the vehicle in the parking lot of a medical office on Griffin View Drive.

He was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of grand theft auto. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Beigh was arrested last year on a charge of driving while license suspended.