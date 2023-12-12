Donald McKenzie Clements Jr., 74, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at the Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.

Don was born on March 2, 1949 to Donald McKenzie Clements Sr. and Leona Ann Lohmann Clements in Cleburne, Texas. He graduated in 1967 from Cleburne High School. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University in 1971 and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Houston in 1974. As a member of the Texas Bar Association, he had worked with the Houston law firm of Hoover, Cox and Miller. In 1978 he joined Gulf States Utilities in Beaumont, Texas as a staff attorney. He was promoted to General Attorney in 1981, to Manager of Regulatory and Business Law in 1986, and to General Manager of Legal Services in 1988. He was elected Vice President of Strategic Projects and Senior Vice President of External Affairs in 1993.

In 1994 Don joined American Electric Power in Columbus, Ohio where he held the position of Executive Vice President Corporate Development, in addition to president of AEP Resources, Inc., AEP Resources, International Ltd, AEP Communications, Inc, and AEP Investments, Inc. In this position, he worked to analyze and develop new business opportunities for AEP, both in the United States and internationally including China, the United Kingdom and Australia. Don became Senior Vice President, Corporate Development in 1994. He became President, AEP resources in 1995 and was elected as Executive Vice President in 1996. He retired from AEP in 2001

Growing up, Don attended The First United Methodist Church in Cleburne. He married Mary Virginia (Ginny) Wright on August 16, 1969 at Westside Church of Christ in Cleburne. He enjoyed traveling in the western United States and abroad. He also enjoyed Nascar and attended several races over the years.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Laura Brooke Clements Spear and his son-in-law, Brian Casey Spear from Granger, Indiana; and his brother Chris Steven Clements and sister-in-law Darla Gail Leeth Clements, Alvarado, Texas. A private memorial will be held for Don on Tuesday, December 12th at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy. 27/441 , Lady Lake, Florida.