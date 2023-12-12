Floridians urged to be on lookout for anti-Semitic activity

The Florida Fusion Center is providing safety information before the holidays encouraging Floridians to be aware of their surroundings.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise, and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVE) may target Hanukkah celebrations conducted at public locations, synagogues, or Jewish businesses, schools, or community centers. Individuals of all faiths attending public gatherings or houses of worship should remain vigilant during the holiday season.

Pay attention to what’s going on around you, especially in crowded places. Plan ahead and familiarize yourself with emergency exits and evacuation procedures. Stay aware of current events and security threats.

Report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency or call 855-FLA-SAFE. For more information about the indicators of suspicious activity, visit Florida’s “If You See Something, Say Something” tool kit here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/FFC/S4/Tools.aspx.

The primary function of the Florida Fusion Center is to act in a collaborative effort to maximize the ability to prevent, apprehend, and respond to criminal and terrorist activity within the State of Florida using an all crimes, all hazards approach