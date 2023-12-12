67.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Grant Heithecker

By Staff Report
The Villages – Grant Heithecker passed away from cancer on December 8, 2023 in The Villages, Fl. He was 68 years old and of the christian faith.

Grant was the only child of Donald and Betty Heithecker. He was raised in Freelandville, IN but lived most of his adult life in Evansville. Grant was a graduate of Indiana State University-Evansville. He was employed by the original cable tv company for over 30 years. He moved to The Villages, Fl in 2020.

Grant is survived by his wife Beth (Powers); sister and brother in laws, Jayne (Mike) York of The Villages and Ron (Ginny) Powers of Evansville. No services are being held at this time.

