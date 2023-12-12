56.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Man exhibiting bizarre behavior arrested at home in The Villages

By Staff Report
Timothy John Henry
Timothy John Henry

A man exhibiting bizarre behavior was arrested after deputies responded to a home in The Villages.

Law enforcement were called late Saturday night to a home at 1607 Arial Place in the Village of Sunset Pointe where they found 51-year-old Timothy John Henry, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry claimed he had “knocked out an intruder,” but wasn’t “making sense,” the report said. He also complained about the theft of a dog and “a woman and child inside of his trees.” The Massachusetts native appeared “to be suffering from a mental illness or was intoxicated.”

Deputies found 34.57 grams of prepackaged marijuana and a small container labeled “Haze Live Badder Apple Banana Gelato.” A test of the substance in the container, which was stored in the refrigerator, showed the presence of THC. A vape pen containing THC oil was found on the table next to the bed in the master bedroom.

Henry was arrested on two felony drug charges as well was a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Suspicious loan repayments to President Biden from family members

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses some questions about suspicious loan repayments from family members to President Biden.

Trump focused on a coup rather than COVID-19

A reader from Lady Lake contends that President Trump was focused on a coup rather than the COVID-19 pandemic and it cost 250,000 American lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shame on Villages-News.com for publishing letter on smoking

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Fruitland Park admonishes Villages-News.com for publishing a “trash opinion” on smoking in public.

Action at dangerous intersection long overdue

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is happy to see action is being taken at a dangerous intersection in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details his concerns for our country.

Photos