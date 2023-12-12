Man exhibiting bizarre behavior arrested at home in The Villages

A man exhibiting bizarre behavior was arrested after deputies responded to a home in The Villages.

Law enforcement were called late Saturday night to a home at 1607 Arial Place in the Village of Sunset Pointe where they found 51-year-old Timothy John Henry, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry claimed he had “knocked out an intruder,” but wasn’t “making sense,” the report said. He also complained about the theft of a dog and “a woman and child inside of his trees.” The Massachusetts native appeared “to be suffering from a mental illness or was intoxicated.”

Deputies found 34.57 grams of prepackaged marijuana and a small container labeled “Haze Live Badder Apple Banana Gelato.” A test of the substance in the container, which was stored in the refrigerator, showed the presence of THC. A vape pen containing THC oil was found on the table next to the bed in the master bedroom.

Henry was arrested on two felony drug charges as well was a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment.