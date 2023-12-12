Shame on Villages-News.com for publishing letter on smoking

To the Editor:

Villages-News.com: You should be ashamed of yourselves for publishing such a trash opinion as David Marsters. He was crying about not being able to smoke in public, equating that with communist countries. Like who, Russia, China, North Korea? You don’t get to fill MY LUNGS with your nasty second-hand smoke. I don’t want to inhale your COVID-19 particles. Disgusting. But worse than his dumb ass opinion, you published it like it was truth. I’ve been a registered nurse in Lake County for 22 years. As a medical professional and fellow non-smoking member of society, I say to Villages-News.com, shame on you! Publishing that trash opinion. A new low. Congratulations!

Ruth Burkhead

Fruitland Park