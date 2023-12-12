65.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Speeding driver who had been drinking Twisted Tea arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report
A speeding driver who had been drinking Twisted Tea was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Enrique Martin Ramirez Suggs, 25, of Summerfied, was driving a white pickup at about 8 p.m. Saturday westbound on SE Hwy. 42 when he was caught on radar traveling at 83 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the “strong and distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage” was emitting from his breath, the report said. He initially said he had consumed one Twisted Tea beverage. He later amended his statement and said he’d consumed “two or three” Twisted Teas.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and incorrectly recited the alphabet. He provided breath samples that registered .197 and .199 blood alcohol content.

A search of his pickup turned up a yellow THC wax, that Ramirez Suggs initially attempted to claim belonged to his wife. A glass smoking device was also found in the vehicle.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

