Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Suspicious loan repayments to President Biden from family members

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Democrats that continue saying that there is nothing illegitimate about the “loan,” repayments to President Biden from his brother, and son, Hunter, are missing something.
If President Biden loaned all that money to his brother, and son, he should be able to show the dates he withdrew those large amounts from his bank accounts, unless of course he had hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash lying around his house. And then the question becomes, what was the source of those thousands of dollars in cash?

Mel Halfon
Village of Pine Ridge

 

