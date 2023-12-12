65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...

Wildwood restricts lawn and landscaping irrigation to twice a week 

By Staff Report

Wildwood officials have announced enforcement of water conservation measures in cooperation with the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Declaration of a Modified Phase I Water Shortage.

The declaration prohibits “wasteful and unnecessary” water use and requires the City of Wildwood to report on violations and enforcement actions related to conservation measures.

Wildwood’s adopted conservation measures limit days and times for irrigation based on the district’s designations and authorize the city manager to discontinue potable water and reclaimed water service used for irrigation to any property that remains in violation after a warning notice or citation.

“We take these conservation practices seriously, and recognize the role each and every resident plays in protecting what is arguably our most essential natural resource,” said Assistant Utility Director Jason Martin. “It is never our goal to interrupt service, but we are prepared to take such severe action when situations warrant, resulting at the very least in significant inconvenience and reconnection charges for repeat violators.”

In Sumter County, including the entire City of Wildwood, lawn watering is restricted to no more than twice per week and designates specific days and times during which that watering may occur.

Properties having street addresses with even numbers (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Thursday and/or Sunday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Addresses with odd numbers (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday and/or Saturday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Locations without an assigned address may water on Tuesday and/or Friday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Certain exceptions apply to hand watering, micro-irrigation of plants other than lawns, newly planted landscaping, and other specific situations. Restrictions remain in effect through July 1, 2024, unless otherwise announced.

For details and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/swfwmd-water-restrictions.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump focused on a coup rather than COVID-19

A reader from Lady Lake contends that President Trump was focused on a coup rather than the COVID-19 pandemic and it cost 250,000 American lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Shame on Villages-News.com for publishing letter on smoking

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Fruitland Park admonishes Villages-News.com for publishing a “trash opinion” on smoking in public.

Action at dangerous intersection long overdue

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is happy to see action is being taken at a dangerous intersection in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Worried about our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details his concerns for our country.

Don’t go to the square if you don’t like second-hand smoke

A reader contends that those who don’t like second-hand smoke shouldn’t go to the town squares in The Villages.

Photos