Wildwood restricts lawn and landscaping irrigation to twice a week 

Wildwood officials have announced enforcement of water conservation measures in cooperation with the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Declaration of a Modified Phase I Water Shortage.

The declaration prohibits “wasteful and unnecessary” water use and requires the City of Wildwood to report on violations and enforcement actions related to conservation measures.

Wildwood’s adopted conservation measures limit days and times for irrigation based on the district’s designations and authorize the city manager to discontinue potable water and reclaimed water service used for irrigation to any property that remains in violation after a warning notice or citation.

“We take these conservation practices seriously, and recognize the role each and every resident plays in protecting what is arguably our most essential natural resource,” said Assistant Utility Director Jason Martin. “It is never our goal to interrupt service, but we are prepared to take such severe action when situations warrant, resulting at the very least in significant inconvenience and reconnection charges for repeat violators.”

In Sumter County, including the entire City of Wildwood, lawn watering is restricted to no more than twice per week and designates specific days and times during which that watering may occur.

Properties having street addresses with even numbers (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8) may water on Thursday and/or Sunday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Addresses with odd numbers (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9) may water on Wednesday and/or Saturday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Locations without an assigned address may water on Tuesday and/or Friday before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Certain exceptions apply to hand watering, micro-irrigation of plants other than lawns, newly planted landscaping, and other specific situations. Restrictions remain in effect through July 1, 2024, unless otherwise announced.

For details and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/swfwmd-water-restrictions.