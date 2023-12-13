59 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Intoxicated woman arrested after alleged battle with man friend

By Staff Report
Dana Jean Knight

An intoxicated woman arrested after allegedly breaking the French doors of her home in a battle with a man friend.

Dana Jean Knight, 47, is facing a charge of battery following her arrest this past week by Fruitland Park police.

Knight’s man friend told police that she “broke several doors within the residence” including a set of French doors at the rear of the residence, according to the arrest report. The man said he arrived home and found Knight had been drinking. She yelled at him and followed him around. The man had a bloody hand and said Knight had slammed his hand in a door. He also had suffered scratch marks on the side of his face.

An officer found Knight sitting on the ground inside the porch area of the home. She said they had been arguing about money, but denied anything physical had happened.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Arkansas native has previously been arrested for battery in 2022 and 2021.

