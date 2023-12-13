Kathleen Ann (Knoll) Lazenby

Kathy Lazenby was called home to our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 10 after a brief stay at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. Kathy and her husband Gail moved to The Villages in 2002.

Kathy was born in Tonawanda, NY to Cyril and Dorothy Knoll on December 31, 1952. She graduated from Bishop McMahon High School in Buffalo. She went on to graduate from Bryant & Stratton College. She met her husband, Gail Lazenby, when they both worked at the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past August.

Other than her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Dorine Wilson of The Villages and Debbie Burch of Tonawanda, NY, and two brothers, Jerry of The Villages, and Rick of Columbia, SC. Kathy was the daughter of Cyril and Dorothy Knoll.

Kathy worked for the Grand Island, N.Y. school system as an attendance secretary. While at Grand Island High School, she established life-long friendships with dozens of students who came to know her as the “attendance Goddess.” She unhappily left the job because of health problems.

As a Villages’ resident, Kathy became involved a in the Quilting Guild, serving as president of the Mulberry Quilters. She also enjoyed family and friends, many of whom moved to The Villages with Kathy’s encouragement.

A requiem mass will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. Paul Parish, 5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview at 10:00 am followed by a graveside service at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala. Flowers declined. Memorial messages may be left on the National Cremation Society website.