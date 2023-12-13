59 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Kathleen Ann (Knoll) Lazenby

By Staff Report
Kathy Lazenby
Kathy Lazenby

Kathy Lazenby was called home to our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 10 after a brief stay at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. Kathy and her husband Gail moved to The Villages in 2002.

Kathy was born in Tonawanda, NY to Cyril and Dorothy Knoll on December 31, 1952.  She graduated from Bishop McMahon High School in Buffalo.  She went on to graduate from Bryant & Stratton College.  She met her husband, Gail Lazenby, when they both worked at the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society.  They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past August.

Other than her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Dorine Wilson of The Villages and Debbie Burch of Tonawanda, NY, and two brothers, Jerry of The Villages, and Rick of Columbia, SC.  Kathy was the daughter of Cyril and Dorothy Knoll.

Kathy worked for the Grand Island, N.Y. school system as an attendance secretary.  While at Grand Island High School, she established life-long friendships with dozens of students who came to know her as the “attendance Goddess.”  She unhappily left the job because of health problems.

As a Villages’ resident, Kathy became involved a in the Quilting Guild, serving as president of the Mulberry Quilters.  She also enjoyed family and friends, many of whom moved to The Villages with Kathy’s encouragement. 

A requiem mass will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at St. Paul Parish, 5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview at 10:00 am followed by a graveside service at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala.  Flowers declined.  Memorial messages may be left on the National Cremation Society website.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do we really need another Walmart at the cost of wildlife habitat?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident asks if we really need another Walmart at the cost of habitat for wildlife.

Dangerous intersection in The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident is among those worried about an intersection in The Villages which is becoming a “speedway.”

The Heritage Foundation is ready to dismantle our government

A reader from Tavares warns that the Heritage Foundation is ready to dismantle our government. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Suspicious loan repayments to President Biden from family members

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses some questions about suspicious loan repayments from family members to President Biden.

Trump focused on a coup rather than COVID-19

A reader from Lady Lake contends that President Trump was focused on a coup rather than the COVID-19 pandemic and it cost 250,000 American lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos