By Staff Report
Lillian L. Marques Jones, 80, of Summerfield, FL, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in Ocala, FL.

Lillian is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, William E. Jones; adoring children: William P. Jones, (Karen) of Ocala, FL; Kevin Jones (Kier) of Wake Forest, NC; Kimberly Gaines (Chris) of Middletown, DE and Anthony (Jennifer) Jones of Lutherville, MD and seven Grandchildren: Matthew, Amanda, Ethan, Katelyn, Claire, Jonathan and Michael.

Lillian was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, and volunteer, who enjoyed painting, travel, and community activities.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

