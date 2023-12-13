Police need help from public after armed robbery at Circle K

An armed robber is being sought by police after pointing a gun at a clerk at a local Circle K and leaving with money from the cash register.

The robbery took place shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K/Sunoco gas station at 413 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Surveillance footage from the scene revealed a suspect entering the premises, brandishing a lighter brown semi-automatic handgun from the right side of his hoodie pocket. The assailant targeted the store clerk, demanding the contents of the register, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

The black male suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a darker colored hoodie featuring a prominent “Reebok” logo on the front, dark pants with a lighter colored stripe down both sides, a lighter colored ski mask, and dark gloves.

The Lady Lake Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect or providing any information related to the case. Detective Erica Orr can be reached at (352) 751-1586 or via email at eorr@ladylake.org. Police encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in resolving this case promptly.