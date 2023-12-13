Residents of historic Royal object to future industrial encroachment

Sumter County commissioners voted Tuesday night to submit a map of economic activity centers to the state for review despite the objection of two Royal residents.

Residents of Royal, a historic black community in western Wildwood, said the map includes land too close to their community.

Identifying three primary and two secondary economic activity centers, the map would designate areas where economic development would be encouraged. After state review, commissioners will take final action.

One proposed center runs from the Royal area past Coleman along U.S. 301 and includes three industrial parks. Another is around the intersection of County Road 470 and U.S. 301 while the third primary center is in the far northeastern part of the county.

Secondary centers would be in Center Hill and at the county’s southern tip.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the next step after map approval could be an overlay designating Royal for preservation.

Founded soon after the Civil War, Royal’s original residents were freed slaves given 40 acres and a mule by the government. Ancestors of these settlers still live on the property.

Residents have been concerned about industrial development near Interstate 75 and County Road 475.

“We do not want any more property in the community of Royal turned into industrial property,” said Cliff Hughes.

Beverly Steele said economic activity continues to encroach on the Royal community.

Royal has been nominated for designation on the National Register of Historic Places, but Steele said there is disagreement over how much land should be included. Residents want to include 2,500 acres, but the state has proposed fewer than 2,000.

More than a year ago, residents successfully fought a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike that would have cut through their community.

