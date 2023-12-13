Webster votes to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Biden  

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of a resolution that formalizes the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“Since January, House Republicans have conducted methodical oversight investigations into President Biden’s actions related to his family’s foreign business dealings and have uncovered serious allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Unlike the Democrats’ soviet style impeachment of President Trump, House Republicans are following the money, evidence, and proper procedures as we investigation President Biden’s influence peddling scheme. This bill gives empowers investigatory Committees to enforce subpoenas and removes the legal ambiguity the White House has claimed to disregard congressional subpoenas,” he added.

He said the American people deserve answers and Biden must be held accountable.

“House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry has already provided evidence into the corrupt conduct within the President’s family and has shown that Joe Biden and White House officials have repeatedly lied about Joe Biden’s knowledge and extent of involvement in his family’s business dealings,” Webster added.

The Trump camp hailed the House members’ vote to move ahead with the inquiry.

“The impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden is long overdue. There is a mountain of evidence proving that Biden profited by abusing his power to help out Hunter Biden’s foreign clients. Hunter lied today when he said that Joe was not financially involved with his business. The Big Guy was directly involved,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.