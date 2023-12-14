To the Editor:

In the day we do not sweat it out in the streets of a runaway retirement American Dream.

Instead we ride our e-bicycles through overpriced mansions of glory in electrified machines.

Sprung from cages out in the Chitty Chatty pines, chrome wheeled, power company injected and steppin’ out over the line.

Oh, baby The Villages rips the bones from your back, it’s a privileged convenience trap, an entitlement rap.

Because tramps like us, baby we were born to be motorized.

Just wrap your legs around this cushy made for seniors padded bicycle seat and strap your hands across my bicycle power engine pack.

We’ll passively cycle until we drop, lose power, neighborhood status or insurance benefits and won’t look back.

Beyond the palace hemi-powered bicycle drones scream down Morse Boulevard where the dogs of society howl.

Golf cart/ bike lanes jammed with broken, washed up heroes on a last chance electrified drive, but alas there is no place left to hide.

I want to die with you Layla out in Paddock Square tonight in an everlasting denture-less kiss or a feeble peck on the cheek.

And the people bowed and prayed to the lithium ion battery bicycle god they made.

So, come take my hand and let’s case the over-hyped promised Electric Ladyland.

As we are buying a gizmo induced electric stairway to heaven.

Sleight of hand and twist of fate on a bed of nails my electric bike makes me wait, as she is a frozen fire, my one desire.

That would be ecstasy my e-bike and me endlessly.

“Relax” said the night man, “we are programmed to receive. You can lamely plug in and power up your cycle any time you like, but you can never leave.”

Yes, there are a still many of us old, dated, antiquated Jedi knights left that work hard training daily in all the varied disciplines of life.

Train insane or remain the same.

Live fast, die old and have a good looking corpse.

Drake Shepard

Village of Poinciana