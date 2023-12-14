Daniel T. Mulholland, 65, resident of The Villages passed away suddenly on December 11, 2023. He will be missed dearly by all his friends and family.

Dan was born to Donald and Dolores Mulholland on February 14, 1958. He grew up in and outside the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area where he ran a very successful countertop business. Dan loved cycling each day, helping others any chance he got, socializing with friends and family while enjoying a wonderful pizza of choice or burger and tasty beverages. Most recently he enjoyed listening to all the music on the squares and venues in The Villages.

Dan is preceded in death by his son Mark, parents and brother, Don. He is survived by his loving wife Carol; brothers Mike (Lynn) Mulholland, Tom (Cathy) Mulholland, Jimmy (Marie) Mulholland; sister, Mary (Carol) and many nieces, newphews, great nephews and cousins. Dan would not want you to forget that he is survived by his 4 legged best friends, 2 cats Sofia and Mackenzie and 2 Teacup Yorkies, Kylee and Carter.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 from 10 am – 12 noon at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, 3990 East State Road 44, Suite 105, Wildwood, Florida 34785.