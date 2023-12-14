David Singley

October 30, 1936 – December 08, 2023

David Jerome Singley, (87), of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away on December 8, 2023.

Dave was born to Ralph and Edna Singley in York, PA in 1936. He met his wife of 67 years, Nancy May Singley, while they were both in high school. They were married while Nancy was a senior in high school and he was in the Air Force in 1955. When she graduated, she joined him where he was stationed in Alaska. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on December 15th. Dave had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone he met. He had a love of travel and has been to 48 out of the 50 states. He had an incredible ability to know how to drive everywhere and anywhere. His sense of adventure took him and his family on many car trips to many different places. He and Nancy would pack up their four children and go camping for vacation. They started in a tent and camped in Maine, Martha’s Vineyard, and New Hampshire among other places. They eventually upgraded to a camper and had a permanent camp site at a campground in NH where they winter camped and rode snowmobiles up mountains in the winter and canoed and swam in the summer. He took the family on the ferry to Nantucket, explored the White Mountains in NH, drove all through New England, and went to the seashore in the summer. He loved spontaneous road trips and would think nothing of piling the family of six in the family station wagon to drive an hour to get ice-cream at a new dairy he heard about that day, or explore a new campground, look at a log home he was interested in, drive around to see the foliage, look at Christmas lights, or wherever else he wanted to explore. He and Nancy started a log home business in New Hampshire and later moved the business to Pennsylvania. He loved cruises and the bigger the ship the better. He loved anything that had all the “bells and whistles” and he loved people and people loved him. He was larger than life and he will be truly missed!

Dave is survived by his wife, Nancy and his four children, Jon Singley (Barbara), Kathi Calogero (Rob), Trudy Rice (Steve), and Lori Kidder (Tony). He is also survived by his siblings, Elaine Nace (Dick), Philip Singley (Donna), and Barbara Hollinger (Merle) along with his 6 grandchildren and their spouses and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Edna Singley and his grandson, Jason Lussier.

Dave’s family will host a memorial service on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM. The service will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 3740 Eagles Nest Road, Fruitland Park, FL 34731. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Calvary Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.