Former Villager arrested in alleged attack on 80-year-old man

A former Villager has been arrested in an alleged attack on an 80-year-old man, with whom she has been living.

Jami Beth Litov, 56, was “highly intoxicated” Wednesday night when Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Summerfield.

An 80-year-old man who lives in the residence with Litov said he had returned home to find Litov asleep on the couch, according to an arrest report. He went into his bedroom where he closed and locked the door. While he was in the bathroom, Litov began banging on the door. Fearing she would break down the door, the man opened the door. Litov began to attack the man by pulling his hair, scratching him and ultimately pushing him to the ground.

The report noted that Litov and the man are in an “intimate relationship.”

In 2022, Litov was living in the Village of Pennecamp, when she was arrested for kicking a nurse in the stomach at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. She was convicted in that case this past Sept. 7.

As a result of Wednesday’s altercation, Litov was arrested on a felony charge of battery of a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.