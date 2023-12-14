63.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Lesser scaup ducks enjoying the pond at Freedom Pointe in The Villages

By Staff Report

Hundreds of lesser scaup ducks were seen enjoying the pond at Freedom Pointe in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Lesser scaup ducks enjoying the pond at Freedom Pointe in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Photos