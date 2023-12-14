Lesser scaup ducks enjoying the pond at Freedom Pointe in The Villages

Hundreds of lesser scaup ducks were seen enjoying the pond at Freedom Pointe in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!
