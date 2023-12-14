MAGA crazies trying their best to spin a message

To the Editor:

The MAGA crazies are focused on some family loans that Biden made. Funny how they forget about the orang’e ones unlawful money deals, oh and what about Jared’s millions from that Saudi government? Funny how they have no problem with that.

They are grabbing at straws and trying to get headlines

We should be focused on keeping our democracy and electing someone who will not be in prison. Let’s forget the spin and concentrate on the truth again, as hard as MAGA tries to convince us otherwise the truth does matter.

Kathy Strope

Village of Silver Lake