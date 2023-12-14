69 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By Staff Report
Michael Wayne Moon Sr., 56, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, passed away on November 28, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1967 in Oakland, MD.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Dorothy Moon of Oakland, MD, and an infant brother. He is survived by his wife, Marta Caroline Lowers, Lake Panasoffkee, FL; two children, Michael Wayne Moon, Jr. and Michela WaNey Moon, both of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; four siblings, David Moon, Oakland, MD; Kathy Knerr, Toledo, OH; Leslie Bolyard (David), Toledo, OH; and Scott Moon (Barb), Kitzmiller, MD.

Mike grew up and attended school in Oakland, MD. He was involved in sports from Little League and Pee Wee Football all the way through high school (SHS). Mike lived with his family for many years in Sterling, VA, where he was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church in Ashburn, VA, and a valued employee of Sunbelt Rentals. He relocated with his family to Lake Panasoffkee, FL, to continue working with Sunbelt Rentals in the Tampa, FL, area. He was a child of God and beloved husband and father.

 

