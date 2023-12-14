Ronald William Huffman passed away on December 10, 2023, at Sumter Senior Living, The Villages, Florida. Prior to moving to Sumter, he enjoyed his home of 27 years on the Rio Ponderosa cul de sac in The Villages. He was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1934, to the late Clyde Huffman and M. Louella Grosse.

Ron was an ordained Baptist minister who served at churches in Glendola, New Jersey, Perry, Ohio, and The Villages, Florida as Associate Pastor, Senior Pastor and Minister of Music.

After serving in the US Navy from 1951-1955, Ron met and later married Phyllis McCombs in 1959. Ron and Phyllis were married for 64 years and were rarely apart until Phyllis’ death on 12/8/2023, just two days prior to Ron’s passing. While working as Service Manager for Ryder Truck Rental in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ron attended and graduated from Tennessee Temple University in 1972.

Ron loved music and had a beautiful tenor voice. When he was not playing his guitar or harmonica (or both at the same time), Ron frequently appeared as the guest soloist at many churches. Most recently, he was a member of the gospel quartet, “4 Given”, which performed in numerous churches throughout The Villages. Until his health declined, he also enjoyed lap swimming almost daily.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tom and Jim, sister Jeanette, and wife Phyllis. He is survived by his daughter Joy (Baughman), brother Ed, sisters Joyce (McCoy) and Marge (Letso), granddaughters Jessica (Kelsey) and Julieanne (Lemke) and great-grandsons Copelan and Ari (Kelsey).

Viewing and visitation will take place on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. followed at 10:30 by a brief funeral service at Countryside Baptist Church, 2805 Register Road, Fruitland Park, Florida 34731. Interment with full military honors will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.