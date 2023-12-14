Villager continues tradition of more than 50 years with holiday display

Rod Foster of the Village of Mira Mesa has continued a tradition of more than 50 years of distinctive Christmas decorations.

When Rod was very young, his father Richard made yard-sized Peanuts Christmas characters from wood and painted them according to their attire in the Charles Schultz cartoon special. They were originally displayed in the family yard in Michigan and since have been cheering up neighborhoods in five states.

Through the years, Rod has continued the tradition by remaking or restoring the characters as needed and for this season new versions of Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder and the baby manger now join the rest of the Peanuts gang to decorate Rod’s yard. In addition, Tinkerbell watches over all of them from her perch in Paula Salamida’s tree, Rod’s neighbor who graciously accommodates the holiday visitor.

You can see these Christmas characters at 519 San Lorenzo Place.

Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com