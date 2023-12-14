Villages car clubs donate $18,414 for sheriff’s office Christmas efforts

The Villages car clubs have banded together to help the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to fund Christmas programs which benefit local children and families in need.

This year, the car clubs raised $18,414.15 to support the sheriff’s office Christmas efforts.

Will Vermila, president of The Villages Classic Automobile Club, was proud that his club raised $8,464.15, a record amount for his club. The Villages Mustang Club raised $5,040, while The Villages Camaro Club gave $790. The Villages Convertible Club raised $1,300, the Chrysler Convertible Club $770, The Villages Miata MX5 Club donated $1,700 and the Mini Cooper Club donated $100.

Sumter County Under Sheriff Pat Breeden was joined by Capt. Robert Siemer and Sgt. Adam Dodge at the check presentation. Breeden applauded the way the car clubs have joined together to help others at the holidays.