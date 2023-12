Melanie Starkman has created a holiday “show” on her front lawn at 3351 Wise Way in the Village of Pine Hills.

She has a masters degree in conducting and sees colors of notes in her minds eye. She has created this show using that sense. Each show has several songs and lasts around 15 minutes.

Check out the show a this link:

vimeo.com/893956071

