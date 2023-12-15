Chief admits budget cuts have taken toll on The Villages firefighters

Finding money to reverse cuts caused by a $14-million hole in this year’s budget will be a major task facing the newly created board overseeing the Villages Public Safety Department (VPSD), which provides fire and emergency medical services.

At its inaugural meeting Friday, The Villages Public Safety Department Dependent District board approved contracts, elected officers and set its meeting schedule.

Board members reacted to a description of the cuts by Fire Chief Brian Twiss.

To cope with the shortfall, Twiss said he abandoned plans to add 57 new positions, delayed deploying three quick-response vehicles and deferred landscaping and building maintenance. No firefighters were laid off.

“This all has to be ended,” board member Dr. Kathleen Gowin told Twiss. “We can’t continue to operate in an environment where you’re not getting funding that you need.”

The budget hole occurred last August when Sumter County commissioners rejected a substantial increase in fire assessments. After rejecting those fee hikes, commissioners were limited to a $1 annual fire assessment increase to $125 per parcel.

The rejection, which also caused a budget shortfall for Sumter County Fire and Rescue, came after public outrage over the proposed hikes, which were based on square footage for non-residential property.

The financial crisis was the impetus to form the dependent district, created by county ordinance last month.

Although the return of snowbirds next month means additional service demands, Twiss said his department is coping with the cuts so far and maintaining an average response time of seven minutes and 42 seconds. Some firefighters have been asked to work double 24-hour shifts.

“It’s taking a toll on the department,” he said.

PFM, a nationwide financial services advisory firm, will play a key role in bailing the department out of its budget hole.

Over the next few months, PFM will analyze service demand and department costs to recommend fire assessment fees. The district also can impose a property tax rate up to 75 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. Other money comes from Lake County and Marion County serves its portion of The Villages. Ambulance transport fees charged to insurance companies or individuals also add revenue.

The dependent district remains subject to county oversight and commissioners can accept or reject the district’s annual budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

With a 40-year fire service career in New England, Chris Christopoulos was voted chairman and Stephen Bogle, who had a law enforcement career, was named vice chairman. Meetings will be at 1 p.m Jan. 10, Feb. 7, March 6, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 11.

Board members approved a 20-year contract with Villages Center Community Development District to provide management, financial and administrative services.

They designated Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker as dependent district manager, secretary, treasurer and registered agent. They appointed Carrie Duckett as assistant secretary. They hired Stone & Gerken as legal counsel.