Gate arms to be removed in preparation for strong winds

In preparation for sustained winds between 29-33 miles per hour that are expected from 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, gate arms have been removed and barricades will be placed at several locations throughout The Villages.

It is standard for Community Watch to remove gate arms when there is potential for sustained winds to exceed 20 miles per hour, in order to avoid falling into the roadway and causing a hazard.

If you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution and stop before proceeding. If you have any questions, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.