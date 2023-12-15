69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...

Gate arms to be removed in preparation for strong winds

By Staff Report

In preparation for sustained winds between 29-33 miles per hour that are expected from 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, gate arms have been removed and barricades will be placed at several  locations throughout The Villages.

It is standard for Community Watch to remove gate arms when there is potential for sustained winds to exceed 20 miles per hour, in order to avoid falling into the roadway and causing a hazard. 

If you approach a gate in which the gate arm has been removed, use caution and stop before proceeding. If you have any questions, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop whining about second-home smoke

A Village of Hacienda resident, who is a former smoker, is tired of the whining about second-hand smoke. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need action at intersection before there’s another fatality

A Village of Summerhill couple, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a four-way stop is not the answer to problems at a dangerous intersection in The Villages.

Response to Heritage Foundation running our country

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor which expressed fear about the Heritage Foundation.

MAGA crazies trying their best to spin a message

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that the “MAGA crazies” are trying their best to spin a message.

Born to be motorized

A Village of Poinciana resident has rewritten some famous song lyrics with a specific take on The Villages.

Photos