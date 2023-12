A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic Friday night at County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. at the busy intersection across from The Villages of Fruitland Park.

Lake County Fire Rescue, Lake County EMS and the Fruitland Park Police Department all responded to the scene.

The accident caused major backups on Micro Racetrack Road.

Last month, Lake County officials approved a $500,320 project aimed at improving safety on Micro Racetrack Road.