Police join with Kiwanis Club to make Christmas wishes come true

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake joined forces with the Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and Leesburg Police departments in the annual Shop With a Cop event at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Ninety-six children were given an opportunity to shop for their favorite items with the help of a police officer and a Kiwanis member.

Corey Gold, President of the Lady Lake Kiwanis Club, explained that “each child was given a $100 spending allowance and had an opportunity to shop with a police officer.”

Gold was ecstatic about how well-received the event was and the excitement that the children showed while shopping. “We had thirty police officers and 18 Kiwanis members helping as well as staff from each of the police departments and Target. This is the best way to start the holidays,” he said.

The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake is a non-profit service organization serving the needs of children in local communities. For more information about Kiwanis, contact Corey Gold at coreman46@yahoo.com