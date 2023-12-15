Stop whining about second-home smoke

To the Editor:

Over the years, I have been a smoker (of cigarettes, which is LEGAL) and then a non-smoker. Smoking pot is legal is some states and not others. For all of you “non-smokers” who are offended by “second-hand smoke” try going to New York where you can get a “contact high” from all of the people who are “legally smoking pot.” As far as second-hand cigarette smoke, stop your whining and go elsewhere. Do you realize that smoking has been “banned” at all indoor venues and from outdoors venues, as well?

For God’s sake, stop treating smokers as if they are committing a crime against you personally. Smokers now have increasingly, very little choice as to where they can and cannot smoke. At this point, I think the great outdoors is the best they can hope for. Smoking is legal. Stop playing the victim and make different choices, like the smokers have had to.

Judy Wilson

Village of Hacienda