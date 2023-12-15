We need action at intersection before there’s another fatality

To the Editor:

We totally agree with the Letters to the Editor regarding the intersection at Woodridge Drive and County Road 101. Our property backs up to 101 and we hear and see the “raceway” it has become. Speed limits are completely ignored on this stretch of the road. The intersection in question needs a traffic light and also speed bumps installed on 101 in back of The Villages before we have another fatality. We are so happy this is under consideration. A four-way stop will be an improvement, but it will not solve the speed problem. We call it our Indy 500!

Betty and Bill Hewitt

Village of Summerhill