Webster seeks answers regarding alleged use of veteran resources for illegal immigrants  

Congressman Daniel Webster and several of his House Republican colleagues are demanding answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs following a media report that resources within the VA’s Financial Services Center are being used to aid illegal immigrants.

According to the report, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working with the VA’s Financial Services Center to process medical claims that are being submitted by private medical providers representing illegal immigrants in ICE custody.

“Especially given the long wait times veterans are experiencing for medical care and disability benefits, this is extremely troubling and unacceptable,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Under the Trump Administration, the VA disability claims backlog was consistently under 100,000 claims. However, as of Dec. 2, 2023, that number has tripled to 318,221, Webster said.

“Recognizing the failures of the Biden Administration at serving America’s veterans, the VA should be devoting the entirety of its time to those who have risked their lives to protect our country rather than the overwhelming number of migrants entering our country illegally,” he added.

The GOP House members want to know:

• How many claims has the VA Financial Services Center processed for ICE on a monthly basis since January 2021?

• Are claims submitted for care provided to VA beneficiaries processed before any other claims serviced by the VA?

• How many hours have VA personnel spent processing medical claims on behalf of ICE?

• Is the VA providing any other services to federal agencies involving illegal immigrants?”

Co-signers of the letter include Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Warren Davidson (R-OH), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Matthew Rosendale, Sr. (R-MT), Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (R-AZ), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Troy E. Nehls (R-TX), Harriet M. Hageman (R-WY), Brian Babin, D.D.S. (R-TX), Christopher H. Smith (R-NJ), John Rose (R-TN), Randy K. Weber, Sr. (R-TX), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Scott Perry (R-PA), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Clay Higgins (R-LA).

Read the full letter text here.