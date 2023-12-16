Barbara Hunt

April 12, 1950 – December 8, 2023

Barbara Ann Hunt, “Barb”, passed away on December 8, 2023, at the age of 74 in The Villages, FL. She was born on April 12, 1950, in Winchendon, MA, to her late parents, Frank and Marion McQueston.

Barb was the beloved wife of Gary and the loving mother of Nick (Dyan) Hunt. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Spencer) Lucius, nieces, Dawn (Craig) Stewart and Tracey (Rick) Paquette, and grandniece and nephews Hannah, Ian, Benjamin and Nathan. Barb’s sister, Jane McQueston, preceded her in death.

Barb was a fun-loving individual who found joy in various hobbies. She loved playing Mahjong, swimming, cards and traveling to see friends and family in the New England and Michigan areas.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, December 19th from 5pm to 6pm at 3236 Islawild Way in The Villages for family and friends.

Donations in Barbara’s name can be made to your Cancer organization of choice.