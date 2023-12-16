66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Barbara Hunt

By Staff Report
Barbara Hunt
Barbara Hunt

Barbara Hunt
April 12, 1950 – December 8, 2023

Barbara Ann Hunt, “Barb”, passed away on December 8, 2023, at the age of 74 in The Villages, FL. She was born on April 12, 1950, in Winchendon, MA, to her late parents, Frank and Marion McQueston.

Barb was the beloved wife of Gary and the loving mother of Nick (Dyan) Hunt. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Spencer) Lucius, nieces, Dawn (Craig) Stewart and Tracey (Rick) Paquette, and grandniece and nephews Hannah, Ian, Benjamin and Nathan. Barb’s sister, Jane McQueston, preceded her in death.

Barb was a fun-loving individual who found joy in various hobbies. She loved playing Mahjong, swimming, cards and traveling to see friends and family in the New England and Michigan areas.

An open house will be held on Tuesday, December 19th from 5pm to 6pm at 3236 Islawild Way in The Villages for family and friends.

Donations in Barbara’s name can be made to your Cancer organization of choice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Here’s a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident offers a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Stop whining about second-home smoke

A Village of Hacienda resident, who is a former smoker, is tired of the whining about second-hand smoke. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need action at intersection before there’s another fatality

A Village of Summerhill couple, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a four-way stop is not the answer to problems at a dangerous intersection in The Villages.

Response to Heritage Foundation running our country

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rebuts a previous Letter to the Editor which expressed fear about the Heritage Foundation.

Photos