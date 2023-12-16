66.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Ex-convict who stole Villager’s wallet back in jail after latest arrest

By Staff Report
James Wade Cason
James Wade Cason

An ex-convict who stole a Villager’s wallet in 2017 is back in jail after his latest arrest.

James Wade Cason, 48, of Oxford, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Thursday after he was pulled over by the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer making the traffic stop discovered that Cason was driving on a suspended license and has been classified as a habitual traffic offender. He was taken into custody on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.

Cason was set free from a Florida prison on Feb. 6, 2022 after stealing a Villager’s wallet on St. Patrick’s Day 2017 from the men’s changing room at the Lake Miona Sports Pool. In addition to the theft of the Villager’s wallet, evidence uncovered by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Financial Crimes Unit revealed Cason had stolen an Oxford couple’s personal information, which he used to fraudulently apply for credit cards in the victims’ names.

In 2019, Cason was sentenced to five years with the Florida Department of Corrections. He has previously served time on charges of grand theft, burglary and drug possession.

In 2014, he was arrested with a stolen gun.

