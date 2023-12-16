Former employee sentenced after raiding register at popular pet store

A former employee has been sentenced after raiding the cash register at a popular pet store in The Villages.

Melissa Jean Sanders, 54, of Summerfield, has been placed on probation for six months after pleading no contest to six misdemeanor counts of theft this past week in Sumter County Court. She was also ordered to make restitution to her former employer.

Sanders was arrested in October after allegedly stealing money from Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming at Palm Ridge Plaza. Sanders would cancel or void cash transactions and then pocket the money, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.