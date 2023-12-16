Here’s a suggestion for cracking down on speeders in The Villages

To the Editor:

We are a community of 100,300 residents without a police department. That is unheard in this day an age. We do get quick response from the sheriff and state police when there is an accident, otherwise we see no one.

We might as well remove all the speed limit signs. They just take up space!

I have no idea how fine are distributed but I’m sure The Village would be in line for lots of bucks.The Morse family would be be pleased.

I’m sure a police force could write a 100 tickets plus in a day.

I read in our local paper the other week that the city of New York has installed some type of speed control device that is attached to a lamp pole that takes a picture of the car, license plate and speed of the car. Takes a photo, sends it somewhere, and a ticket with a fine are issued through the mail.

The written fine will state no court appearance required. Just pay the fine.

This will eliminate the cost of our own police department and still control the speed limit and increase funding for the good of The Villages.

Gary Gonyea

Village of Hillsborough