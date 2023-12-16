Judge refuses to grant new trial for Trumper convicted of vote fraud

A judge has refused to grant a new trial for a Trumper convicted of vote fraud.

Senior Judge David Eddy ruled this past week that 58-year-old Robert Rivernider Jr. will not be granted a new trial after he was found guilty earlier this month by a Sumter County Jury.

Rivernider, a leader in the Villagers for Trump group, remains free on his own recognizance as he awaits sentencing. Rivernider is also being sued in a separate defamation lawsuit by a Villages couple that leads the MAGA Club of The Villages.

Rivernider Jr., who lives at Continental Country Club in Wildwood, was charged with having signed a vote-by-mail ballot for his father, Robert Rivernider Sr., according to an elections fraud complaint from Sumter County Supervisor of Elections William Keen. The senior Rivernider died on Oct. 19, 2020. The vote-by-mail envelope was signed and dated Oct. 16, 2020, but postmarked on Oct. 23, 2020. It was received by the local elections office on Oct. 26, 2020.

The prosecutor’s office was opposed to granting Rivernider a new trial.

“By filling out the mail-in ballot for his father, the Defendant intended to defraud or injure the State by voting for someone who was no longer alive,” Assistant State Attorney Joseph Church wrote in a motion urging that the jury’s verdict be upheld.

Rivernider is already on federal probation for a 2013 conspiracy and wire fraud conviction. He won a “compassionate release” from federal prison during the COVID-19 pandemic, which claimed his father’s life.