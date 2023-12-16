65.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Longtime Lady Lake commissioner passes away at age 88

By Meta Minton
Dan Vincent
Dan Vincent served for10 years as a Lady Lake commissioner.

A longtime Lady Lake commissioner has passed away at the age of 88.

Dan Vincent, a resident of Water Oak, died on Friday.

He stepped down as a commissioner in 2021 after 10 years representing Ward 3. He was succeeded by fellow Water Oaker Ed Freeman, who is now serving as the town’s mayor. After Vincent chose not to run again, he was appointed to the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board, of which he was a current member.

Dan Vincent was my friend and my mentor. He loved his family and he loved Lady Lake. I will miss him. He served with honor in the Army and has served our town on the commission, planning and zoning and represented the town with the Florida League of Cities and the Lake/Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization,” Freeman said.

Vincent was from Topeka, Kan. where he worked for many years for AT&T. Upon his retirement from AT&T, he became a cell tower engineer.

He moved to Water Oak in 2000.

He leaves behind his wife Sharon, three daughters in Topeka and three grandchildren.

Vincent’s wife said there will be no service.

