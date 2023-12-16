65.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Looking for car that sideswiped my wife’s vehicle in roundabout

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On the morning of Friday, Dec. 15 at around 9 a.m., my wife was driving north on Morse Boulevard. and entered the roundabout at Stillwater Trail. A small black car sideswiped her in the roundabout and skipped. She tried to follow the car but had to stop for a traffic light at Old Camp Road and the car got away.
Not sure if it was a Florida license plate but there were five digits in the license number, possibly 68FHM. There would be damage to the left side of the black car.
If anyone happened to see the accident or you happen to see a small black car with damage on the left side, please jot down the license number and call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and tell them the information might be related to this accident.

Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase

 

