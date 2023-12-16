New Yorker enrolls in anger management after altercation in The Villages

A New Yorker enrolled in an anger management course in order to escape prosecution after an altercation at a popular nightspot in The Villages.

Margaret Susan Krenzer, 64, of Webster, N.Y. was at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene shortly before midnight Nov. 4, according to an arrest report. Krenzer had allegedly “pushed and slapped” another individual during an “altercation about a missing cell phone.” Krenzer reached into that person’s pocket and took a $5 bill and a pack of gum. Krenzer attempted to run away from a deputy who was questioning her about the incident.

She was arrested on charges of battery, theft and resisting arrest.

Krenzer enrolled in and completed a four-hour anger management course. The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month she will not be prosecuted in the incident.