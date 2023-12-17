65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...

Beer-drinking Villager to lose license and ordered to get alcohol evaluation

By Staff Report
Karen Saunders
Karen Saunders

A beer-drinking Villager will lose her driver’s license and has been ordered to get an alcohol evaluation after a drunk driving arrest earlier this year.

Karen Lee Saunders, 58, of the Village of Santo Domingo, last week in Lake County Court entered a plea of no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She was placed on probation for 12 months and her driver’s license was suspended for six months, although she will be eligible for a business purposes only license. She was also ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommended treatment.

She had been driving at “a very slow rate of speed with no visible lights on the rear of the vehicle,” at about 2 a.m. Sept.  9, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466A.

While the officer was speaking with Saunders, he “could detect the odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle, made stronger while she was speaking,” the report said. The officer asked Saunders if she’d been drinking. She admitted she had consumed “a few beers.”

Saunders’ poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .152 and .148 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Priority pool membership no longer worth it

A San Antonio Villas resident, who has been a longtime priority pool member, contends broken equipment and elimination of a hot tub make the priority membership less attractive.

Congressman Webster’s dishonest tactic about VA funding and illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester tackles Congressman Daniel Webster recent “cat fishing” with regard to VA funding and illegal immigrants.

President Joe Biden is really Making America Great Again!

A Village of Osceola Hills resident contends it’s funny how President Biden seems to be the one who is able to Make American Great Again. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Looking for car that sideswiped my wife’s vehicle in roundabout

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is looking for a small black car that sideswiped his wife’s vehicle in a roundabout. Can you help?

The Federal Reserve has too much power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Port Charlotte resident contends the Federal Reserve has too much power.

Photos