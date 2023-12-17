Edward B. Johansen Jr.

1939 – 2023

Survived by his wife of 61 years, MaryAnn, and their children and spouses: Maren & Kevin Meredith, Kristin & Tony Mascia, Dana & Michael Kilrain, and Eric & Haydee Johansen. Fourteen grandchildren: Austen Meredith, Pearl Akers, Berkeley Meredith, Oliver Meredith, Wyatt Meredith, Tyler Mascia, Madeleine Mascia, Nico Mascia, Eric Zane Mascia, Aidan Kilrain, Teaghan Kilrain, Declan Kilrain, Ronan Kilrain, and Quintan Kilrain. And two great-grandchildren: Barrett Akers and Bowen Akers.

Ed attended Gonzaga College High School and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Catholic University and pursued graduate studies at George Washington University. He had a long career at IBM, contributing in many ways to the transformation of the computer industry. Having the mind of an engineer, he was well known for his ability to fix or repair just about anything from cars and appliances to his grandkids’ toys. He built furniture, grandfather clocks, and cradles for his grandchildren to sleep in.

He was a family man, with 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He loved the time he spent with them, sharing, teaching, and nurturing. A man of immense knowledge and curiosity, all characteristics that live on in each of them.

He had a great love and respect of nature, from snakes and insects, flowers and trees,to the stars and planets in the heavens. He admired the beauty of nature and often shared photos he had taken of the evening sky. He was a dog lover, he loved them and they certainly

loved him.

He was always up early and stayed up late, giving of his time and talents. He helped build homes with Habitat for Humanity and volunteered with the recovery efforts following Hurricane Katrina. He was a frequent blood donor. He was a collector of Lionel trains and all things relating to transportation. Planes, trains, and automobiles were more than machines, they played a crucial role in the development of our country.

As a history lover, whether it was US History or family history, he spent a considerable amount of time researching and archiving. He understood and strongly believed in preserving the past as a way to discover answers to the present and future.

We will miss Ed (Dad, Day-O), but he is living in our hearts. Memories come back at times in a flood of emotions, other times it is only a slight trickle. The sight of a jet crossing the open sky, a beautiful flower growing wild on the side of the road, a bag of Fritos, or an open

toolbox.

A celebration of life will be held for Ed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that a donation be made in Ed’s name to your local animal shelter, SPCA, or Habitat for Humanity.