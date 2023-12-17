67.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 17, 2023
FDLE warns Floridians to use caution this holiday season

By Villages-News Editorial

Florida’s Fusion Center is providing safety information before the holidays encouraging Floridians to be aware of their surroundings. 

Fraud and theft can increase during this time of year. Be wary of unsolicited calls, emails and text messages. Use caution when shopping online. Only order from websites you know and trust. 

When shopping, lock your doors and windows. Make sure your home and car are secure, and don’t leave valuables in plain sight. 

Report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency or call 855-FLA-SAFE. For more information about the indicators of suspicious activity, visit Florida’s “If You See Something, Say Something” tool kit here:  https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/FFC/S4/Tools.aspx.

The primary function of Florida’s Fusion Center is to act in a collaborative effort to maximize the ability to prevent, apprehend, and respond to criminal and terrorist activity within the State of Florida using an all crimes, all hazards approach. 

 

