Due to the heavy amount of rain, the following executive golf courses in The Villages have become too saturated for optimal playing conditions and will be closed for the remainder of the day (Sunday, Dec. 17):

Hawkes Bay Executive Golf Course

El Santiago Executive Golf Course

First Responders Putting Course

If you have any questions, contact the Executive Golf Maintenance Department by email at ExecutiveGolfMaintenance@districtgov.org or by phone at (352) 674-1885.