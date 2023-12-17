James Conrad, 78, of Lady Lake, passed away on December 2nd in the Villages.

James was born Chicago Ilinois to Virginia and Joseph Conrad on June 12th, 1945. He went to school in Chicago. He graduated from Illinois University. He worked as a Educator for Boulder Valley. He was a veteran of and served in the Army.

James is preceded in death by his son Robert, brother Joe and sister Betty.

James is survived by his sister Nancy, his children James Thomas and Emily and his grandchildren Bobby, Maggie, Anna, Bridget and Gabriel.