Sunday, December 17, 2023
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

New pauper Rudy Giuliani loses yet another law suit for $148 million. FOX News settles $780 million on the voter fraud statements they lied about. The pending Smartmatic cases will bankrupt OAN, NewsMax, and force FOX News to pay out another $1B.
1000+ January 6 Domestic Terrorists – LOCKED UP.
All the Proud Boy leadership – LOCKED UP.
All the Oath Keepers leadership – LOCKED UP.
Trump and his inner circle are next.
President Joe Biden is really Making America Great Again!

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

