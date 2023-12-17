To the Editor:

New pauper Rudy Giuliani loses yet another law suit for $148 million. FOX News settles $780 million on the voter fraud statements they lied about. The pending Smartmatic cases will bankrupt OAN, NewsMax, and force FOX News to pay out another $1B.

1000+ January 6 Domestic Terrorists – LOCKED UP.

All the Proud Boy leadership – LOCKED UP.

All the Oath Keepers leadership – LOCKED UP.

Trump and his inner circle are next.

President Joe Biden is really Making America Great Again!

Ralph Bennett

Village of Osceola Hills