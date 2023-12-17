Priority pool membership no longer worth it

To the Editor:

I’ve paid extra for the priority pool access for over seven years. The additional amenity was worth the added fee to have access to Glenview, Orange Blossom and Hacienda (now gone.) The use of the hot tubs was my interest and since Nov. 1, 2023 the hot tubs at both Orange Blossom and Glenview have not been working properly. What is going on Villages Management? You replace Hacienda with a family pool (no hot tub) and cannot maintain the other two hot tubs while charging for a priority with less pools and broken equipment. Shame!

John Vai

San Antonio Villas