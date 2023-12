Villager Kathy Berardino is ready to greet Santa Claus with a “Ho, ho, ho!”

Her beautifully lit home can be found at 9146 SE 177th Belmont Place in the Fairlawn Villas in the Village of Springdale.

Are you ready for the holidays? Have you decked the halls? Is your pet dressed up and ready to go? Share your holiday photos at news@villages-news.com